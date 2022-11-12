Stephen Curry Video Message Ends Abruptly and the Golf World Is Very Confused

A well-known fact about Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is that he loves to golf. Curry has often been seen golfing in his free time and has often been in the crowds for major tournaments as well. He has also participated in a few of them. However, his latest message to golf fans ended rather abruptly and the golf world is extremely confused. Curry’s love for golf has been well-documented over the years. The Baby Faced Assassin is often having a fun time on the greens. He has also built relationships with several companies while dealing with golf. One of them is Callaway golf, which is an equipment company for golf.

The company posted a video of Curry on their official social media handle and it has left fans confused. In the video, Curry proclaimed that he was out in the greens to test out something new. But before he could tell what it was, the camera dropped to the ground and the clip ended abruptly.

Fans are perplexed by this new Stephen Curry video

Meanwhile, fans from the NBA and golf community were confused about what the video even meant. They flooded social media with their reactions, trying to figure out the truth behind the mysterious video. Here are the best reactions:

This is clearly some kind of a unique marketing strategy from Curry. And it seems like it has worked. Because it has successfully created intrigue for fans to stay hooked.

Curry’s love of golf

Curry’s love for golf started off at a young age and he also used the game to improve his basketball skills. He started playing when he was just eight years old. Curry would be motivated whenever he used to see the ball go in.

He has also said that playing golf helped him in basketball as well. He added there were fine motor skills that helped him over the years and he learned how to remain competitive in one of the toughest sports in the world. Stephen Curry is also a very good player. Several experts have suggested that he can actually go pro if he tried. He has tried it in the past and his results were not bad.

His love for the game extends beyond him as he has promoted the game as well. He has launched several tournaments for kids and he has promoted the game on his social media as well. The Dubs superstar has also helped revive a college golf program and they have been highly successful ever since Curry took over.