Stephen Curry Tried Wearing A Shooting Sleeve During The 2017 NBA Finals To Feel Like Allen Iverson: “Low-Key, I’ve Always Wanted To Be Like Allen Iverson… But It Just Wasn’t Feeling Right”

‘The Answer’ Allen Iverson was one of the most influential NBA players of his era, be it with the way he played or the way he dressed. A generation of NBA fans have grown up wanting to be like Iverson as he was one of the coolest players from the early-2000s. AI was one of the main pathways to bridge the gap between the NBA and hip-hop, as Iverson brought a style revolution to the court.

In addition to all his cultural additions to the league, Iverson was unstoppable on the court too. He had one of the cleanest dribble packages and he could cross up any player in the league, including a prime Michael Jordan as a rookie. Guards being drafted in the 2000s and 2010s have often cited Iverson as an inspiration, including Stephen Curry.

Curry never had the raw power or pace of Iverson, as he couldn’t do a crossover, dart to the rim, and finish with a dunk or layup over defenders. Instead, they would have a similar impact on the game from the 3-point line. However, the pair had similarities in their objective. In the 2017 NBA Finals, Curry wore a shooting sleeve for a warmup to look like Iverson but had to take it off because he was uncomfortable.

Stephen Curry’s Influence Over The Next Generation

How Iverson inspired so many of the top guards from this era, Curry is going to have a similar impact in the future with the shooting Spike in the NBA. Steph’s ability to make 3-pointers fundamentally changed how basketball is played on the court, so there are going to be many future players that say they grew up trying to be a shooter like Curry.

Both Curry and Iverson are small guards who are going to be remembered as all-time greats. While Curry went ahead of Iverson in terms of career accomplishments, he will always respect AI for all his contributions to the game of basketball.