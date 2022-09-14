Stephen Curry Speaks On Kevin Durant Trade

The Golden State Warriors just wrapped up winning their fourth NBA title in eight years, defeating the Boston Celtics in six games. It was an impressive journey for Golden State as they had missed the postseason the previous two years dealing with some injuries and the Fallout of Kevin Durant leaving as a free agent.

Durant Departed for the Brooklyn Nets in 2019 following the team’s defeat at the hands of the Toronto Raptors. Durant was going to be sidelined for the duration of the 2019-20 season after rupturing his Achilles in the NBA Finals, but was ready to move on.

They decided that they wanted to team up with Kyrie Irving and the two signed with the Nets. In three seasons together, they have accomplished very little as they managed to win one playoff series. James Harden was acquired and traded away during that period as well.

This offseason, it looked as if Durant would be on his way out of town next. He requested a trade from the Nets as he no longer had confidence in general manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash being the right people for the job.

LATEST NBA NEWS & TRADE RUMORS: Stephen Curry, Golden State Warriors, Kevin Durant & Brooklyn Nets Updates

One of the teams that were mentioned as a potential Landing spot was the Warriors. Golden State had just won another title, but any time a player of Durant’s caliber becomes available, it has to be discussed.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone, Stephen Curry opened up about the Durant trade. He had just won his first Bill Russell award as the NBA Finals MVP, achieving the only thing that had eluded him thus far in his NBA career. There were mixed reports about how he felt about a Durant trade getting done, but when talking to Rolling Stone, he made his stance clear; it was something that he was all for.

“In one of five interviews, Curry Revealed that he and the Warriors legitimately discussed whether and how to Blow up the roster of the Defending NBA Champions this summer for a Reunion with Durant, who dramatically split from Golden State in 2019 for the Brooklyn Nets following back-to-back titles.”

The most serious talks came in early August after Durant issued an ultimatum to the Nets. They said it was either him or the duo of Marks and Nash. At that point, the Warriors’ brain trust had another discussion and Curry said he was all for making a move if one presented itself.

“There was a conversation internally amongst us about ‘If he was available, would you?’ Every team has those conversations, and obviously in our situation, they’re gonna call me and ask me, ‘How do you feel about it?’

“I was never hesitant. The idea of ​​playing with KD and knowing who he is as a person, from our history in those three years, I think KD’s a really good dude. I think he is misunderstood. I think he has had certain things happen in his life that hurt his ability to trust people around him, in a sense of making him feel safe at all times. So all of those things, I understand, having played with him and gotten to know him. I love that dude.”

That should come as no surprise that Curry would have been all for teaming up with Durant again. He mentioned that there would have been a lot to go into such a decision, such as the pieces that would have gone back to Brooklyn in a trade package. But, having the opportunity to get to play with Durant again is something he would have been excited about.

Alas, Durant and the Nets reconciled, deciding to move forward with their partnership this season. They are among the teams that look like they will be contenders for the Larry O’Brien Trophy this upcoming season and a Matchup with the Warriors in the NBA Finals is certainly within reason.