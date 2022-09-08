Stephen Curry Says He Would Pick The 2022 NBA Title Over The Ones He Won With Kevin Durant All Day, Everyday

Even before this past season, Stephen Curry had a resume that rivaled that of some of the Greatest players in NBA history, having won 3 Championships and 2 MVP Awards to go with his numerous other accolades. Curry had also revolutionized the game with his three-point shooting, but despite all that he had achieved, there was always a caveat when his name was brought up in discussions about the game’s all-time greats.

That, of course, was the fact that 2 of his 3 titles were won after Kevin Durant arrived in Golden State. KD would also go on to win Finals MVP on both of those occasions, so the conversation was whether Curry could actually lead a team to a title. Even his first triumph in 2015 had an Asterisk for many, as the Cavaliers were without Kevin Love, and Kyrie Irving also got injured in Game 1 of that series. All of that talk was finally put to rest in 2022, as Steph led the Warriors to their 4th Championship in 8 seasons, and in the process, also won his first Finals MVP. All titles are certainly not created equal and this one meant an awful lot more to Curry.

Stephen Curry Says He Would Pick The 2022 NBA Title Over The Ones He Won With Kevin Durant

Curry recently sat down for an interview with Sports Illustrated where he was playing a game of “This or That”. During the conversation, he stated that the latest title meant more than those he won before, considering all the adversity that the Warriors had gone through. To spice things up a bit, he was asked a slightly more difficult question after that.

via Sports Illustrated:

So, to mix things up, Moss then asked Curry if he would rather keep this year’s title or the two he won while Kevin Durant played for Golden State in 2017 and ’18. “Well, I want this one,” Curry said without hesitation. “Well, give me this one, all day everyday.”

Well, that was pretty definitive right there from Steph. They clearly would have heard all the noise over the years that the only reason they won those titles was because of Durant but he has now proven once and for all that he can get it done as the main man.

Shaquille O’Neal also called him the best player in the world by far after he won this title and Curry is going to take some stopping next season as the Warriors look to repeat.