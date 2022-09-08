Stephen Curry Says He Would Pick The 2022 NBA Title Over The Ones He Won With Kevin Durant All Day, Everyday

Stephen Curry Says He Would Pick The 2022 NBA Title Over The Ones He Won With Kevin Durant All Day, Everyday

Even before this past season, Stephen Curry had a resume that rivaled that of some of the Greatest players in NBA history, having won 3 Championships and 2 MVP Awards to go with his numerous other accolades. Curry had also revolutionized the game with his three-point shooting, but despite all that he had achieved, there was always a caveat when his name was brought up in discussions about the game’s all-time greats.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button