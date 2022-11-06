Stephen Curry Revealed His Dream Golf “Foursome” Including Ex President Barack Obama in 2020

Stephen Curry Harbors many talents Apart from being the Greatest three-point shooter in the NBA. The four-time NBA champion’s interest vests in various fields including the sport of golf. Curry has been perfecting his golf shots for a couple of decades now and is often considered one of the most talented golfers in the NBA. The 2022 Finals MVP usually likes to spend his free time with his buddies on the golf course. He has also participated in various golf championships and established himself as a decent player.

Back in 2020, Stephen Curry Revealed his dream golf ‘foursome’ which included ex-president Barack Obama, during an interview with Complex. The two-time MVP was asked to name his dream golf ‘foursome.’

Stephen Curry once listed his golf foursome

Steph Suggested some renowned personalities including former president Barack Obama and golf legend Tiger Woods in this 2020 interview. Stephen Curry said, “I mean Barack Obama always, he’s a good hang, He’s a good hang.”

Further, Curry named Tiger Woods as the second member of his golf foursome. The eight-time All-Star admitted that he had never played with Woods before. Furthermore, Curry stated that four-time PGA tour winner Robert Lee Elder would be the third member and he would be the fourth. Moreover, Curry suggested that in the case of a fivesome, he would like his second favorite golfer, Vijay Singh to share the golf course.

Golf – The 2020 Ryder Cup – Whistling Straits, Sheboygan, Wisconsin, US – September 24, 2021 Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry watches the action on the 15th green during the Four-balls REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The Golden State Warriors guard has participated thrice in the American Century Championship in 2013, 2017, and 2020, finishing fourth on all occasions.

Curry invests in a futuristic golf league by Tiger Woods

Stephen Curry is set to become a Billionaire after his nearly finalized lifetime deal with sports equipment and merchandise brand, Under Armour. The Warriors superstar recently joined Tennis Legend Serena Williams and F1 Veteran Lewis Hamilton to Invest in a technology-infused golf league called the TGL.

The TGL is the initiative by Tiger Woods and PGA Tour world no. 1 Rory Mcllory. The tournament will witness golfing professionals compete on a tech-infused golf course, comprising golf simulators and short-game area. The league in partnership with the PGA tour will kick off in 2024.

Thus, Curry’s love for golf has led him to invest in one of the futuristic projects in the sport. The TGL intends to positively impact the future sports experience by using technological advances. The venture will provide a lucrative opportunity for Curry to make some money.