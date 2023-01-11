Stephen Curry Returns for Warriors after missing 11 games

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry returned from an 11-game absence with a partially dislocated left shoulder, rejoining the starting lineup as the Defending Champions lost 125-113 to the Phoenix Suns.

Golden State had its regular starting five again as Klay Thompson also returned after he had been a late scratch Saturday in a loss to Orlando because of soreness in his surgically repaired left knee. Andrew Wiggins returned Saturday from missing 15 games for both a strained muscle in his right upper leg and a non-COVID illness.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, it didn’t matter much as they lost their third in a row after a season-best five-game winning streak, wrapping up an eight-game homestand that matched the longest in franchise history.

Curry scored 24 points on 8-for-22 shooting. Klay Thompson had 29 points with six 3-pointers — four 3s and 14 points in the first quarter alone. Jordan Poole’s 3 with 1:28 remaining cut it to 117-111, and he scored 27 points.

While Warriors Coach Steve Kerr noted, “to go 6-5 without Steph is an accomplishment,” the reigning NBA Finals MVP couldn’t do it all against a Phoenix team missing injured stars Devin Booker, Chris Paul, Deandre Ayton and Cameron Johnson. The first two meetings in the desert were lopsided, with the Suns winning 134-105 and 130-119.

Curry had been sidelined since he injured the shoulder trying to strip the ball from Pacers forward Jalen Smith with 2:04 remaining in the third quarter of a 125-119 loss at Indiana on Dec. 14. The Warriors went 6-5 without him, but had lost two straight at home for the first time all season.

Former Warriors guard Damion Lee received his Championship ring in a pregame ceremony from brother-in-law Curry, then scored 22 points and grabbed seven rebounds against his former team. They converted six free throws over the final 1:13 and went 14 of 14 from the line overall.