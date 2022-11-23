“Stephen Curry Playing Better Than his Career-Best Year”: NBA Twitter is in Awe of 34-year-old’s Insane Productivity

Before the 2022-23 regular season started, analysts predicted that the Defending Champions would be successful once again. Not many saw them in their current state of turmoil.

Much to everyone’s surprise, despite suffering no major injuries, the Golden State Warriors are 8-10 and sitting at 11th in the Western Conference. While the San Francisco team is a solid 7-1 at home, it is on the road where Steve Kerr’s boys suffer the most. They hold an awful 1-9 record.

Despite the Golden State Warriors’ turbulent start to the nascent season, Stephen Curry has been playing out of his mind.

NBA Twitter reacts as Stephen Curry puts up better numbers than his 2016 unanimous MVP season

The 2015-16 MVP season was a historic one for Chef Curry. The 6-foot-3 Sharpshooter managed to put up a staggering 30.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.7 assists, and 2.1 steals per game while shooting the ball at an impressive 50.4/45.4/90.8 split.

So far, 16 games into his 14th NBA campaign, The Baby-Faced Assassin has been recording 32.3 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists on a 52.9/44.7/90.3 shooting split. At the ripe old age of 34, no less.

Steph Curry has entered his 2nd prime 🐐 pic.twitter.com/vXGmeoXJJf — ³⁰ (@StephMuse_) November 22, 2022

As soon as the stats went viral on social media, NBA Twitter was left in awe of the 2-time MVP’s performance.

If he continues this stress and we can start winning games, I’ll say this season was better than his unanimous even though his unanimous is the Greatest Offensive season I have ever seen — Brandon Waite (@BrandonWaite4) November 23, 2022

He really should be the MVP right now. The only reason he’s not is because the bench is a** and they can’t win games because of it.. https://t.co/ww3rX55CMd — Christian Murphy (@JiuKang_) November 22, 2022

Y’all better give this man his SECOND unanimous MVP!!! Stop Hatin and give this man his flowers and all the hardware NOW https://t.co/yHAeexc6IU — Mr.41510 (@Mr41510_) November 23, 2022

ion see enough people talkin bout how Steph is carrying the team rn https://t.co/L84ms9MvdY — Justin Bui (@justinaboy57) November 23, 2022

The Warriors sit 2 games behind the 8th seed in the West

Yes, the Warriors’ record is concerning. However, sitting at the 11th spot, the GSW is merely 3.5 games behind the #1 seed. And they can clinch it if the team starts clicking together. Of course, it’s easier said than done.

Steve Kerr and co. could very easily rise up the standings by taking it one step at a time. Currently, Golden State is 2 games behind the 8th-seed Mavs. However, the Warriors can do everything in their power to climb to 6th or above in the West and avoid the play-in tournament.

While SC30 plays at an Incredible level, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and the other Warriors need to step up big-time to support their leader.

