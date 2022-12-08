Stephen Curry Names His All-Time NBA Starting Five

Stephen Curry‘s resume continues to grow after being named Sports Illustrated‘s Sportsperson of the Year. In the last year he broke the all-time three-pointer mark, won his fourth NBA title and was named Finals MVP for the first time in his illustrious career. Ever since adding the latest ring to his collection, Curry’s name has become more popular among all-time lists and during a conversation with SI, he gave his all-time starting five with the stipulation that it includes him.

“I’m at PG, I’m going with Magic, we’ll play hybrid guards,” Curry said. “You got Jordan, you got Dirk spacing the floor, shooting the ball and you got the big man, the Diesel, holding it down. So, that’s a solid lineup I think.”

Curry, never known for being the prototypical point guard, would likely give that role to Magic Johnson, arguably the best passer who ever lived. The pair would be a Nightmare on the fast break with Curry lurking on the three-point line and Johnson bringing his showtime moves into the equation.

Meanwhile, on this team, he would in all likelihood, be on the wing alongside Michael Jordan. It’s hard to imagine any guard combination Defending those two, but things don’t get easier in the front court.

Dirk Nowitzki adds some range to the lineup at the power forward position, since no one else in this lineup besides Curry was known to be a Sharpshooter from deep. With Nowitzki stretching the floor for Jordan, he also gives some space to Shaquille O’Neal in the middle. Considered to be one of the most dominant players to ever live, opposing teams will not get the luxury of being able to double team—forcing them to pick their poison on this squad.