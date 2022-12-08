Stephen Curry Names His All-Time NBA Starting Five

Stephen Curry‘s resume continues to grow after being named Sports Illustrated‘s Sportsperson of the Year. In the last year he broke the all-time three-pointer mark, won his fourth NBA title and was named Finals MVP for the first time in his illustrious career. Ever since adding the latest ring to his collection, Curry’s name has become more popular among all-time lists and during a conversation with SI, he gave his all-time starting five with the stipulation that it includes him.

“I’m at PG, I’m going with Magic, we’ll play hybrid guards,” Curry said. “You got Jordan, you got Dirk spacing the floor, shooting the ball and you got the big man, the Diesel, holding it down. So, that’s a solid lineup I think.”

