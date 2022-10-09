Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Warriors Once Flexed Their NBA Title in Presence of Ex-Potus Barack Obama and Kanye West at a Noble Event

NBA is not just a sport but a daily life routine. Fans wake up every day with a curiosity to know about their favorite player or franchise. The world knows that the ex-president of the United States of America, Barack Obama is a big NBA fan. Obama, who is acclaimed for his excellent public speaking skills, once joked about rapper Kanye West’s Supposed Presidential campaign in a fundraiser. Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and other Warriors players also graced the event.

NBA stars frequently appear at fundraisers and other events for noble causes. Their contribution extends beyond the court. Back in 2015, The Golden State Warriors won the Championship after 40 long years. The baby-faced Assassin Stephen Curry, and his teammates Draymond Green, Harrison Barnes, and Klay Thompson were the leading names in the glory.

What a day it would be to see the President of the United States, a well-known rapper, and renowned NBA players all in the same place. In 2015, Barack Obama addressed an audience of 1300 people at a fundraiser in San Francisco. To attend the event, attendees had to pay a minimum of $250.

Draymond Green, Stephen Curry, and the Warriors attended a noble event

Obama is known for his humorous remarks. Back in 2015, during his speech at a fundraising event, Obama took a joking jab at the hip-hop artist Kanye West for his potential Presidential run. They joked, “Do you really think that this country is gonna elect a black guy from the south side of Chicago with a funny name to be the President of the United States? That is crazy.” After hearing this, the crowd could barely contain their excitement. And they burst out cheering for the 45th POTUS.

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry celebrates with his father Dell Curry after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 6 of the NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, on Tuesday, June 16, 2015. (Photo by Scott Strazzante/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty images)

Then came the moment of the evening when the Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry along with his teammates entered the stage with their Larry O’Brien trophy. The crowd went Berserk to see their favorite icons together. It was a visual treat for the attendees. Their cheers were heard all across the arena.

