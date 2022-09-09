Stephen A. Smith Thinks The Brooklyn Nets Can Reach The 2023 NBA Finals: “Brooklyn Nets Could Easily Be In The NBA Finals This Upcoming Season If Those Brothers Show Up To Work.”

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Brooklyn Nets were the focal point of all major talks during the offseason until the last few weeks. Well, to be honest, most were waiting for the eventual downfall of the franchise after the Rumors Suggested that both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving could leave the organization before even playing a single game alongside Ben Simmons.

But the Nets pulled a miracle and convinced KD to stay and rescind his trade request. The aftermath of that announcement, it was made clear that Irving would also be staying with the Nets for at least one more season.

While the Nets avoided getting into a rebuilding phase this season, the job is not over for them. They still have to prove to fans that the Big 3 of KD, Kyrie, and Simmons can lead the team to an NBA Championship.

Many are still doubtful that the three stars will be able to play well together and maintain elite chemistry among them. However, NBA Analyst Stephen A. Smith has high expectations from the trio.

Stephen A. Smith Really Believes The Brooklyn Nets Can Become The Champions Of The Eastern Conference

In a recent video, Stephen A. Smith shared his insights about the realistic expectations from the Brooklyn Nets ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. The Veteran Analyst believes the Nets have a real chance at reaching the 2023 NBA Finals.

(Starts at 12:30):

“So, if Ben Simmons, who was my Defensive Player of the Year two years ago, is ready to go with Kyrie and KD ready to go, there’s no reason why the Nets shouldn’t be a favorite to come out of the East. Milwaukee will have something to say about it. Boston will have something to say about it. But the Brooklyn Nets could easily be in the NBA Finals this upcoming season if those Brothers show up to work.”

Towards the end of the video, Smith made it clear that the only clause that is applicable here is that the trio needs to show up to work.

Because the Nets had a great team last season as well, and before the season started, they were one of the favorites to win the NBA Championship. But due to a plethora of reasons, they were sidetracked from their ultimate goal. Let’s see if the Nets can learn from their mistakes and at least make it to the NBA Finals in the 2022-23 NBA season.