Stephen A. Smith hosts NBA version of ‘Manningcast’: Quotes, highlights, best Moments from Nets vs. Bucks game

ESPN is trying its hand at an NBA version of Monday Night Football’s popular “Manningcast,” giving fans an alternate broadcast with “First Take” star Stephen A. Smith.

“NBA in Stephen A.’s World” debuted on Wednesday, Oct. 26 on ESPN2 when Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks Hosted Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and the Nets.

Fans got the opportunity to watch the game with Smith, who will give an inside look at “how I watch a game, the kind of things that I pay attention to, the kind of things I talk about when I’m just sitting around talking to family and friends,” as Smith, himself, put it in an interview with Variety. Smith, who is known to be a walking soundbite had no shortage of notable Quotes and Moments while he watched the game.

The Sporting News pulled some of Smith’s most quotable moments and provided you with live updates from everything that was said during the Bucks vs. Nets game.

Follow along with us here or sign up for Sling TV to watch the “NBA in Stephen A.’s World” broadcast.

Highlights from ‘Stephen A.’s World’ broadcast of Nets vs. Bucks.

(All times Eastern.)

Final: Bucks 110, Nets 99

10:16 p.m. — I know we’re in “Stephen A.’s World,” but it’s time to talk about Giannis Antetokounmop.

Giannis’ night ends with him scoring 43 points (on 16-of-25) shooting, pulling down 14 rebounds, dishing five assists and blocking three shots.

The Bucks dominate the second half for an 11-point win.

10:10 p.m. — “Now you know it’s over when Wesley Matthews is gonna hit a 3 to put you up 14.”

Stephen A. Smith might be onto something here. The Bucks are running away late.

10:05 pm — They have arrived!

We’ve got Winston Duke and Letitia Wright live from the world Premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which debuts in theaters on Nov. 11.

Black Panther: #WakandaForever stars Letitia Wright and Winston Duke stopped by ‘NBA in Stephen A’s World’ 👏 pic.twitter.com/W1LANvROdt — ESPN (@espn) October 27, 2022

10:03 pm — It’s looking like Milwaukee is going to pull away here.

With 3:53 remaining it’s Bucks 97, Nets 85. Timeout on the floor.

For now, we’ve still got Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins. We’re still Awaiting Winston Duke to join the program as he’s at the world Premiere of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

9:57 pm — We’ve got a gem from Kendrick Perkins, who says he’s “got a better chance of having lunch with Obama,” than us seeing an aggressive Ben Simmons attempt as many as 15 shots in a single game.

As for the game itself, it’s Bucks 90, Nets 83 with 5:29 remaining in regulation.

“Stephen A.’s World” awaits its next guest, Winston Duke, of “Black Panther” fame.

9:42 p.m. — Carry on, everyone.

We’ve got Kendrick Perkins joining Stephen A. Smith to get the fourth quarter started. You know this segment will deliver.

End of Third Quarter: Bucks 78, Nets 76

9:40 p.m. — There is a game going on, and it’s shaping out to be a good one.

The Bucks outscore the Nets 35-21 in the third to take a two-point lead into the final frame. We’ll see how the “NBA in Stephen A.’s World” covers a game that goes down to the wire.

9:35 p.m. — We’ve reached the Russell Westbrook portion of the broadcast.

While the Lakers guard is ruled out with a hamstring injury, he was spotted dancing ahead of LA’s game in Denver. Stephen A. Smith wasn’t exactly too fond of the moves, prompting him and Jalen Rose to incorrectly refer to Beyoncé’s “Break My Soul” as “Touch My Soul.”

They get an E for the effort of trying to make the reference.

9:25 p.m. — Steve Nash has been ejected.

The situation: On offense, Giannis Antetokounmpo bumps into Patty Mills, who is sent flying. With no Offensive foul called, Nash needs to get restrained by multiple Nets assistants and his evening is done.

Stephen A. Smith and Jalen Rose love the fire from Brooklyn’s lead man, although Smith did make sure to add that he likes Nash, he just doesn’t think Brooklyn’s third-year head coach has any coaching experience.

9:23 p.m. — A gem from Stephen A. Smith: “I almost just called Wesley Matthews, Wesley Snipes.”

As good of a player as Sidney Deane was in “White Men Can’t Jump,” Matthews is a much different player.

9:18 p.m. — “WHYYY? What is the tech for?!”

Stephen A. Smith is appalled at a technical foul assessed to Kevin Durant, who was reacting to a foul he committed on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

While Smith is not a fan of the call, he and Jalen Rose are thinking this will get the superstar going on offense. We’ll see if it does.

9:12 p.m. — DeMarcus Cousins ​​in Brooklyn?

As Stephen A. Smith and Jalen Rose discuss the Nets’ roster, they come up with a suggestion for the team to bolster its frontcourt. We’ll see if Sean Marks is listening.

Meanwhile, the Bucks are seemingly taking advantage of the Nets’ thin frontcourt as they chip away at the deficit.

Timeout on the floor, Nets 62, Bucks 57. 7:34 remains in the third.

9:05 p.m. — After a half of analysis (and plenty of snacking), Michael Wilbon appears to be back in the studio for good.

With Wilbon out, Stephen A. Smith has now taken his spot on the couch in Stephen A.’s world.

Halftime: Nets 55, Bucks 43

8:44 p.m. — The Nets are coming alive and Stephen A. Smith is very impressed. More specifically, it’s the shooting of Royce O’Neale that’s catching Stephen A.’s eye.

O’Neale is a red-hot 4 of 5 from 3-point range and Brooklyn has a 12-point lead at halftime.

After a slow start, the Nets are shooting 6 of 11 from 3 and led in scoring by Kevin Durant, who has 13 points on the night. Kyrie Irving has added 11 points.

The Bucks, who are shooting an icy 34.7 percent from the field and 4 of 22 from deep, are led by 16 points off the bench from Bobby Portis.

8:30 p.m.— We’re talking rules.

Stephen A. Smith’s third virtual guest is Monty McCutchen, a retired longtime official who now serves as the league’s Senior Vice President, Head of Referee Development and Training.

The two are discussing some of the league’s biggest points of emphasis for officiating this season.

8:20 p.m. — With Michael Wilbo back in the studio, Stephen A. Smith’s next virtual guest is Eli Manning.

Manning, who was a professional athlete in New York, provided advice for the Nets to win a Championship in order to win the adulation of fans in the Big Apple.

End of First Quarter: Bucks 25, Nets 20

8:14 p.m. — After one quarter, the Bucks have built a five-point lead over the Nets thanks to eight points from Giannis Antetokounmpo and seven points from Bobby Portis.

Kevin Durant leads all scorers with nine points early on.

More important than the high scorers? “Baby Stephen A.” is allegedly set to make an appearance in the second quarter.

8:07 pm — Stephen A. Smith ✓

Jay-Z ✓

Chris Rock ✓

Denzel Washington ✓

Jay Pharoah’s segment on Stephen A.’s world consisted of all the impressions we’ve come to know him for. Pharoah’s impression of Stephen A. caused the sportscaster to ask Mike Wilbon if he really sounds like that. Wilbon, like Mostly everyone else, can agree.

Meanwhile, things are off to a relatively slow start on the floor. With 2:36 remaining in the first, Milwaukee has the lead. Bucks 18, Nets 11.

8 pm — We’ve got Jay Pharoah on the broadcast! Not only does Pharoah do a spotless Stephen A. Smith impression, but the duo share a birthday.

The Comedian opens his appearance by trying to talk Stephen A. out of his pick for the Nets to win the 2023 NBA title.

7:51 pm — “Yes, Ben Simmons. Yes!”

Consider Stephen A. Smith impressed and excited about Simmons’ first layup to get on the board. Smith has been pushing for aggression from Brooklyn’s 6-foot-10 point guard.

Stephen A is already on Ben Simmons’ case 😅 pic.twitter.com/w0syQLCrwr — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 26, 2022

7:47 pm — The spread of lasagna, veggie sticks, cheese doodles, chocolate chip cookies, water and lemonade has been laid and Stephen A.’s couch is set up to mimic a living room set up.

.@stephenasmith‘s sister, Carmen, pulled up with a SPREAD for the debut of NBA in Stephen A’s World 😋 pic.twitter.com/pvKTX5Yg67 — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2022

The first guest of Stephen A/’s world? Michael Wilbon.

7:40 p.m. — “Get @ Me!” Stephen A. is setting the tone with his wardrobe choice for the evening, opting for a dressed-down Hoodie that features the signature phrase.

We’re five minutes away from Entering Stephen A.’s world.

Pregame

4 pm — What’s an alternate broadcast without guests? The first iteration of the “NBA in Stephen A.’s World” will feature Comedian Jay Pharoah, two-time Super Bowl Winner Eli Manning and actor Winston Duke.

For our NBA fans… Tonight. 7:30pm ET. ESPN2 and ESPN+. pic.twitter.com/fSvavTSxlK — Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) October 26, 2022

How to watch ‘NBA in Stephen A.’s World’ broadcast

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Wednesday, Oct. 26 TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live stream: ESPN app | ESPN.com | ESPN+ | Sling TV

The standard broadcast of Nets vs. Bucks will air on ESPN and feature Mark Jones on play-by-play, Jeff Van Gundy as an Analyst and Monica McNutt as a sideline reporter.

Both broadcasts of Nets vs. Bucks will be streamed on the ESPN app and ESPN.com. Those without cable can still watch either broadcast on ESPN+ with a subscription to the streaming service.

Fans in the US can watch the biggest games of the 2022-23 NBA season on Sling TV. Stream Sling Orange for $35/month to catch all regular season games on TNT, ESPN & ABC. For games on NBA TV, subscribe to Sling Orange & Sports Extra for $46/month. Local regional blackout restrictions apply.

SIGN UP FOR SLING: English | Spanish

Nets vs. Bucks start time

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Wednesday, Oct. 26 Time: 7:30 pm ET | 4:30 p.m. PT

Nets vs. Bucks is scheduled to tip off around 7:30 pm ET on Wednesday, Oct. 26. The game will be played at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.