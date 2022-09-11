Stephen A. Smith Doesn’t Seem to Realize the NFL Team That Scores More Points Usually Wins

One of the most fundamental aspects of sports is that the team that scores more points usually wins. That’s as true in the NFL and NBA as it is in Kan Jam and Cornhole. You’d think one of the most famous sports pundits in the US would understand this concept. However, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith hilariously got this wrong First Take on Friday and picked one team to score more points and the other team to win in a Week 1 NFL matchup.

Stephen A. Smith made a hilarious blunder on ‘First Take’

ESPN commentator Stephen A. Smith looks on.
Stephen A. Smith | Eric Espada/Getty Images

Writer, radio host, TV talking head, and general sports blowhard (in the best way), Stephen A. Smith does — at a minimum — two hours of TV and two hours of sports talk radio five days a week. Then he often hosts NBA studio shows, appears on SportsCenterand produces social media content as well.

