Stephen A. Smith alternate NBA broadcast, explained: Why ESPN is trying basketball ‘Manningcast’ featuring ‘First Take’ star

ESPN is bringing Stephen A. Smith’s scalding hot takes and analysis to its live basketball coverage, starting with Wednesday’s Eastern Conference Matchup between the Bucks and Nets.

“NBA in Stephen A’s World,” a new alternate broadcast, will be available to watch for a few NBA games this season. The show will feature not only Smith’s commentary, but also guest appearances and online interaction with the audience.

Are you ready to enter this new world? Here is everything you need to know about the alternate NBA experience, including Smith’s full schedule for the 2022-23 season.

MORE: The latest on Khris Middleton’s injury and return to Bucks

Why ESPN is trying new Stephen A. Smith alternate NBA broadcast

After launching the “Manningcast” during “Monday Night Football” games, ESPN is hoping to follow that blueprint and find similar success in another sport.

The broadcast, which is being co-executive produced by ESPN, Smith (Mr. SAS Productions) and Peyton Manning (Omaha Productions), will drop viewers into Smith’s “home living room setup.” As Smith told Variety, the audience will get an inside look at “how I watch a game, the kind of things that I pay attention to, the kind of things I talk about when I’m just sitting around talking to family and friends. “

“Anytime I have an opportunity to Engage in NBA talk makes me ecstatic. The fact that I’m able to co-produce it with Omaha Productions, along with ESPN, has me even more hyped,” Smith said as part of ESPN’s announcement. “Whatever the games, whatever the time, whatever the date, I’ll be ready, especially since no one has seen me in this format before — literally like being in my living room, watching a game with friends and fans from all over. “

When is the first Stephen A. Smith alternate NBA broadcast?

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 26

Wednesday, Oct. 26 Time: 7:30 pm ET | 4:30 p.m. PT

7:30 pm ET | 4:30 p.m. PT Channel: ESPN2 | SlingTV

The first edition of “NBA in Stephen A’s World” will be available to watch during the Nets vs. Bucks game on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The traditional broadcast will air on ESPN, and the alternate broadcast can be seen on ESPN2.

Fans in the US can check out the Stephen A. alternate broadcast and watch the biggest games of the 2022-23 NBA season on Sling TV. Stream Sling Orange for $35/month to catch all regular season games on TNT, ESPN & ABC. For games on NBA TV, subscribe to Sling Orange & Sports Extra for $46/month. Local regional blackout restrictions apply.

SIGN UP FOR SLING: English | Spanish

Stephen A. Smith alternate NBA broadcast schedule

ESPN has four “NBA in Stephen A’s World” shows on its current schedule.