Stephan Guertler, international travel writer, joins NewEngland.Golf

BOSTON, Mass – New England dot Golf, a digital marketing platform that highlights the best of golf in New England and beyond, is pleased to announce that award-winning journalist and international travel and golf writer Stephan Guertler has joined its team of writers.

Stephan Guertler, whose home is Vienna, Austria, has written for scores of golf publications over a 20-year career including www.worldgolf.com. Being an avid international traveler, he has visited five continents and played golf in 30 countries.

“I look forward to providing NewEngland.Golf Readers with travel destination features from exotic and high-profile golf resorts in Europe and North America,” said Guertler, who is a member of the Golf Writers Association of America, Golf Travel Writers and International Network of Golf. “My goal is to play the top 100 courses in the United States and I’ve played 80 so far and played 60 of the top 100 in the world. And, the best part is writing and reporting first-hand about the destination.”

Stephan Guertler joins a team of veteran golf journalists including Steve Pike, Paul Daly, Alan Darty, Ed Travis, Leigh MacKay, Len Ziehm, Dave Daubert, Bill Doyle, Bruce Berlet, Tom Bedell, David Theoret, Mike Maye, Jim Hammond, Shane Sharp, Dan Sheppard, Bill Sangster, John Ingoldsby, Pam Borges, Lynn Cotter and more.

NewEngland.Golf (www.newengland.golf) is a golf media brand delivered through a multitude of web, email and social media channels. The company’s portfolio includes Pro Golf Weekly www.progolfweekly.com, eSouthernGolf.com, www.esoutherngolf.com, Golf Life Real Estate www.golfliferealestate.com.

Stephan Guertler can be reached by email at [email protected]

Media Contact:

Tom Gorman

Under Par Golf Media

800-635-3008

[email protected]