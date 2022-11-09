Steph Curry put up yet another impressive performance, leading the Golden State Warriors back from a ten-point fourth-quarter deficit with 17 points in the quarter. Curry finished with 47 points, eight rebounds, eight assists and zero turnovers. They shot 17-24 from the field, 7-12 from the 3-point range, and 6-7 from the free-throw line.

His performance prompted former NBA player and current Analyst Jalen Rose to demand more respect for the four-time champion. Speaking on his ESPN show, Jalen & JacobyRose said:

“I want to make sure I address Stephen the way he deserves to be: as the reigning Champion that he is. The four-time overall. The Finals MVP. When we’re doing these lists about best players in the game, he needs to be up there.”

Rose continued:

“He needs to be up there, and I know we ready to crown Luka (Doncic) like Dennis Green once said ’cause he is who we thought he is’, but man I’ll tell you. Steph is carrying these Golden State Warriors , and last night was no different.”

As has often been the case since Kevin Durant’s departure in free agency, Steph Curry needed to put the Golden State Warriors on his back. The 4-7 Warriors are just 12th in the Western Conference and will need Curry to continue to perform at his current level.

Watch Jalen Rose discuss Steph Curry below:

Steph Curry had a historic night

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors entered last night’s game against the Sacramento Kings in desperate need of a win. The Warriors were returning home from a road trip that saw them drop all five contests. Curry responded in a major way, becoming the first player in NBA history to record at least 47 points, eight rebounds, and eight assists without recording a single turnover.

The Warriors won 116-113 after trailing late, but they needed Curry to take over down the stretch. For the season, Curry is averaging 32.6 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game. Additionally, he’s shooting 51.2% from the field, 43.1% from the 3-point range and 93.4% from the free-throw line.

Watch Steph Curry’s Highlights from his historic night below:

If Curry maintains his scoring average and shooting splits, it would be just the second 50/40/90 season in NBA history in which a player scores over 30 points per game.

Curry’s unanimous MVP season in 2015-16 was the first, when he averaged 30.1 points per game while shooting 50.4% from the field, 45.4% from the 3-point range and 90.8% from the free-throw line.



