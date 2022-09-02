Steph Curry’s Underrated Golf wraps up the season at TPC Harding Park

While Steph Curry has maintained his place at the top of the pro basketball hierarchy, he continues to forge a larger footprint on the game of golf as well.

Curry’s Underrated Golf concluded its first season this week, with the Curry Cup held at Pristine TPC Harding Park, site of the 2020 PGA Championship.

The event included 13 top boys and girls Athletes from across the country competing at the San Francisco Municipal course, with Ashley Shaw and Roman Solomon crowned as the Underrated Tour champions. According to a release from the circuit — which had events in Chicago, Houston, Phoenix and Tampa before the final — the series is part of an “inspiring lifestyle program with a mission to Empower underrated and underrepresented individuals all over the world.”

Curry, who was on hand with his father, Dell, and his brother, Seth, as well as Golden State Warriors teammate Andre Iguodala, has also brought to life the golf programs at Howard University, an NCAA Division I school in Washington, DC

“I’m so proud of all the players who competed in Underrated Golf’s first annual Curry Cup,” said Stephen Curry. “These boys and girls represent a new era in golf and the beginning of change on the course and across the sport. Experiencing it firsthand and meeting these Talented Athletes at a time when doors are opening for them in the industry was truly inspiring. I’m grateful to be part of that journey alongside everyone else who made the first iteration of this special program possible.”

Among the guests in attendance were Michelle Wie West and Collin Morikawa, who captured his first major at Harding Park and played collegiately at the nearby University of California-Berkeley.

Here’s a look at some images from the event: