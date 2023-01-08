Steph Curry’s emotions after NBA Finals Game 6 described by mom Sonya

As the saying goes, “mother knows best” and Sonya Curry definitely knows her son, Steph Curry.

Before the Warriors’ Matchup against the Orlando Magic at Chase Center on Saturday, Sonya joined “Warriors Pregame Live” and spoke to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke, Chris Mullin and Monte Poole about what Steph felt immediately after beating the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

“Relief,” Sonya told an amused Burke, Mullin and Poole. “Last year was a year in so many ways on-and-off the court for him.”

Sonya explained that Steph’s emotions following the game had been building up throughout the 2021-22 NBA season and that winning his fourth NBA Championship allowed him to release those emotions.

“And just getting back and doing it again when so many people said they could and that they wouldn’t and getting Klay [Thompson] back and the 3-point record, everything,” Sonya said. “I think that was the culmination in those Tears was, ‘It’s done.’ “

Not only did Steph win his fourth Championship in eight years, but he also won his first NBA Finals MVP after averaging 31.2 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.0 steals against the Celtics.

This season, Steph seemingly is picking up right where he left off, averaging 30.0 points 6.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field, 43.4 percent from 3-point range and 91.9 percent from the free-throw line.

Although the 34-year-old has missed the Warriors’ last 14 games with a left shoulder subluxation, it appears he will be back sooner rather than later, potentially for a Matchup with the San Antonio Spurs at the Alamodome on Jan. 13.

Despite Steph being indescribable at times on the court, there are moments that only his mother can explain.

And how Steph felt after winning Game 6 was one of those moments for Sonya.

