Steph Curry, Warriors’ starters still NBA’s elite despite mediocre record

Steph, Warriors' starters elite despite poor record, stats show

The Warriors have a few things to sort out, such as their troublesome defense, if they are to turn their 3-5 start to the 2022-23 NBA season around.

However, the starting five of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green and Kevon Looney is, by many metrics, still the cream of the crop in the NBA.

Golden State’s starting five is plus-8.3 in seven games, the highest among all units that have played at least seven games together, per NBA.com.

What’s more, that same unit has a net rating of 27.5, vastly outpacing other starting Fives — and other five-man lineups for that matter — that have appeared in that same time span.

Additionally, those five players are only allowing opponents to shoot 40.9 percent from the field and only 29.4 percent from 3-point land on 9.7 attempts, showing the defensive savvy that comes with experience.

Offensively, the Warriors’ starting unit’s effective field goal percentage is 61.9, which ranks first.

Overall, Golden State’s starters shoot 52.8 percent from the field (tops in the league thus far) and 43.4 percent from beyond the arc, behind only the Miami Heat’s starting unit (43.8 percent).

Despite being fewer than 10 games into the season, it’s clear that the Warriors’ starters are clearly pulling their weight. However, the bench units have struggled with consistency.

The bench is anchored by Jordan Poole, who proved to be an essential spark off the bench for the Warriors in their run for the 2022 NBA championship. JaMychal Green and the injured Donte DiVincenzo have provided some sparks, but the rest of the rotation is loaded with question marks.

That only makes sense considering the rest of the bench is comprised of young, mostly unproven players such as Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, and Moses Moody, who have struggled during limited minutes.

While it surely will take time for the youngsters to get up to speed, the bench unit will need to give the starters much more support over the rest of the season if the Warriors are going to defend their title.

