Steph Curry vs. Luka Doncic Highlights NBA doubleheader

With both teams trying to claw their way back up the Western Conference standings, tonight’s WCF rematch should be spicy when the Golden State Warriors visit the Dallas Mavericks. The game features two of the top scorers in the league right now, the ageless Steph Curry (31.4 points per game) and MVP candidate Luka Doncic (33.1). Despite a slow start, the Warriors came in winners of six of their last seven games to face a Mavericks Squad stymied by four consecutive frustrating losses. At home and with revenge on their mind, Dallas will look to avenge their gentlemen’s sweep from the summer.

The first game of TNT’s doubleheader features some of the NBA’s brightest stars, but the night cap will be absent of the marquee players. Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will be missing from the Clippers starting lineup and Damian Lillard is set to miss his fifth straight with a calf injury that has plagued him to start the season. Both teams have weathered their personnel absences well and found themselves outside of the play-in tournament…for now.

The Warriors are slim one-point favorites heading into Dallas while the Clippers are 3.5-point road dogs limping into the Moda Center. With paper thin betting lines and injuries affecting the later tip-off, Let’s focus on the marquee Matchup of the evening: Curry vs. Doncic.

Over Curry’s last five games (that Golden State won), the former MVP has been on a tear. He’s been a +99 over the stretch, averaging nearly 27 points and nine assists per game and shooting 42.6% from behind the arc. Despite the losing streak, Doncic has been unstoppable, too. He’s matched Curry over the last four games, scoring 29 a game and dishing 9.5 assists.

Point totals on the evening are the obvious player props. Our friends at DraftKings have the over/unders on Doncic and Curry at 32.5 points and 27.5 points respectively. However, on this Giving Tuesday, the more fun parlay could be assists. Doncic is pegged for 8.5 Helpers against the Warriors (O +110, U -140) and Curry is tamped down at 6.5 (O +105, u -135). If you same game parlay the overs and think it’ll be an Assistfest at American Airlines Center, the odds increase to +320 and a $100 bet nets you $420.

