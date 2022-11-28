Steph Curry Trolls NBA Refs After Hilarious Technical Foul

The NBA has really cracked down on bench celebrations this season, trying to make sure players do not leave the bench area during the game. Draymond Green was quickly reminded of this on Sunday, when he was issued a technical foul for his celebration late in the game. Looking to support his teammate, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry picked up a technical foul of his own with an intentionally egregious violation of the league’s new bench celebration rules.

After the game, Curry trolled the league with a hilarious video of him and Green that was uploaded to Twitter:

