Steph Curry ‘still getting better’ as he enters the 14th NBA season

SAN FRANCISCO — Talking heads on TV and fans on social media can continue to speculate who’s the best player in the NBA. But Giannis Antetokounmpo believes the answer to who deserves that title is quite simple.

It’s Stephen Curry.

Speaking to reporters Sunday at Bucks media day, Antetokounmpo shared his reasoning.

“The best player in the world is the person who is the last one standing, the person who takes his team to the finish line and helps them win games and become champion,” Antetokounmpo said. “… In my opinion, the way I view it, the Winner is the best… I believe that the best player in the world is Steph Curry until the next player.”

Curry blushed at Antetokounmpo’s remarks when they were shared with him later at Warriors’ media day.

“We all want to win the championship, and when you look at the team that’s the last team standing and who was playing the best, I was thinking the same thing about him last year, coming off their run,” Curry said.

Curry might be viewed as the best player in the league by a fellow competitor and have another NBA ring coming his way on opening night. But don’t think for a second that the reigning Finals MVP is at all complacent heading into his 14th NBA season.

If anything, the Warriors’ most recent hike to the league’s mountaintop only revitalized the 34-year-old superstar.

“That Championship glow is real,” Curry said. “To get back there was meaningful, and you embrace it and appreciate it. Appreciate the vibe you’ve built with the new-look team built on the core, the guys that have been around the block.

“Very excited about what it means coming into this season trying to defend, knowing there will be new challenges for everybody as a team and everybody individually.”

Curry is embracing being one of the oldest guys in the locker room — alongside 38-year-old Andre Iguodala, who’s returning for his 19th NBA season. And Curry believes he still has Ample left in the tank as he eyes another chance at a repeat.

Curry said he’s “fresh and prime, ready to go.”

“I feel like in my head [I’m] still getting better,” Curry said. “Trying to feed off that [and] understand it’s a long journey.

