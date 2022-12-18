Steph Curry saved the struggling Draymond Green from being ‘murdered’ in the NBA Finals
If not for Steph Curry’s Monster 43-point performance against the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals, the trash talking directed at Draymond Green only would have intensified.
On a recent Episode of Uninterrupted’s “Throwing Bones,” Green discussed the hostile treatment he experienced from Celtics fans at TD Garden and how Curry silencing the crowd ultimately saved him — metaphorically — from being “murdered” by the opposing fanbase throughout the remainder of the series.
“At Game 3, I was f–king rattled,” Green admitted. “I heard everything you could possibly hear in that arena. ‘N—a,’ ‘f–k you n–a,’ I heard it all. I’ve been booed in damn near every arena in the NBA That was a different thing.
“So going into Game 4, down 2-1, I’m just like, I need to come in here and stabilize myself. Shoutout to the GOAT Steph Curry, because in Game 4 I still wasn’t myself, but I rallied enough to be better. And then he carried me. And I feel like his performance … was all so I didn’t get murdered. We were losing that game, we were losing Game 4, and he did not let us lose. And if we would have lost, I would have gotten murdered.”
Green previously claimed that Celtics fans used racial slurs towards him, and his treatment by the opposing fanbase was unlike anything he had experienced before.
After struggling to begin the series, Green was benched towards the end of Game 4 before eventually finding his footing and finishing the series on a high note, helping secure Golden State’s fourth Championship in eight seasons.
