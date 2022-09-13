Steph Curry reveals how many years he’d like to keep playing in the NBA

After Steph Curry led the Warriors to their fourth NBA title in eight years, it’s only natural to wonder how many more years the 34-year-old can continue playing at an elite level.

If you ask the 2022 NBA Finals MVP — and arguably the best player in the league — he believes he can play at least four more years, which is the duration of his current contract.

“The Championships are just getting in the way,” Curry told Rolling Stone’s Matt Sullivan.

Despite the Warriors star entering his mid-30s, there’s no reason to believe Curry can’t maintain a high level of production.

Since his injury-riddled 2019-20 NBA campaign, when he played in just five games, Curry has averaged 28.7 points, 6.0 assists and 5.4 rebounds in 34 minutes of action. His shooting splits have remained similar to what they were earlier in his career, with Curry shooting 46 percent from the field, 40.1 percent from 3-point land and 91 percent from the free-throw line.

Last season, Curry shot the lowest percentages of his career (43.7 percent from the field, 38 percent on 3-pointers), a sign that while he still can put up numbers, his effectiveness might decrease to compensate. However, Curry said the basketball court would remain “his safe space” even as he ages.

“There are more thoughts, as you get older, of that healthy insecurity: ‘How long can this go?’ Curry told Sullivan. “I’m not afraid of what’s next, but the invisibility — the fact that when you’re in your actual prime, you’re not thinking anything else — now I have a healthy balance of both.”

With Curry gaining a better understanding of how to treat his body and approach the offseason at his age, the Warriors guard could play until he’s in his early to mid-40s.

While athleticism is often the first thing to leave an athlete, perhaps one thing that never does is the ability to shoot. Considering Curry is the greatest shooter of all time and he still has the hunger to win more NBA titles, he no doubt can keep on playing in some capacity.

