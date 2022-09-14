Steph Curry Reveals He Regrets Not Boycotting NBA Game

Steph Curry in the 2019 NBA Finals.

OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 05: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts late in the game against the Toronto Raptors during Game Three of the 2019 NBA Finals at ORACLE Arena on June 05, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Warriors guard Steph Curry has changed the game of basketball on the floorbut one of his biggest regrets is taking it during Game 4 in the first round of the 2014 Western Conference Playoffs.

It’s before that game that then-Clippers owner Donald Sterling was found using racial slurs on tape, prompting the Clips and Dubs to threaten to Boycott the game before agreeing to an on-court display prior to tip-off.

