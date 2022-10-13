Steph Curry reveals amount of time off after Warriors’ NBA Finals win

Basketball is a year-long sport, although the preparation for a specific season can be even longer than that, as Steph Curry can attest.

Speaking with NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke at Warriors Media Day, the 34-year-old explained just what it took to get ready for the upcoming season after winning the 2022 NBA Finals in June.

“A lot of it is understanding that the Deeper that I get into my career, the more mileage you put onto your body, you kind of just do a little bit more often so I didn’t take that much time off,” Curry said . “I actually got back in the gym about 12 days after the Finals.”

Curry revealed that he began on-court workouts three weeks after the Finals and tried to find ways to make himself more efficient, especially as he enters his 14th NBA season.

“So it’s just being more thoughtful around that and understanding that it’s a 12-month journey,” Curry added.

Furthermore, the Warriors star said that his preparation for the 2021-22 NBA season started “a year and a week” before Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals.

“It’s a 53-week process to get to Game 6 where you’re ready to go,” Curry continued. “That’s kind of what went into last season when you think about the offseason and the work going into the year.”

Finally, Curry told Burke that now that he is in his mid-30s, he tries to adhere to a constant schedule to get where he wants to be at the end of the season.

“It’s kind of the same process of just staying consistent and maintaining that level. Obviously mentally and physically, you can’t your Peak all the time, which you kind of have to create a baseline that I can rely on as the season gets its legs,” Curry concluded.

As one of the Elder statesmen in the Locker room, Curry sets the example of how players should act as they get older.

Along with a jam-packed summer, Curry reached out to NFL quarterback Tom Brady to pick his brain on how to stave off Father Time, as the 45-year-old quarterback seemingly has prolonged his prime to levels unseen before in the sports world.

With the Warriors looking to repeat this upcoming season, Curry is the engine that keeps Golden State’s Championship train going.

If he is in prime shape this season, Warrior fans are hopeful that Curry can once again lead them on the journey to another title.

