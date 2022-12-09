Steph Curry Reveals All-Time NBA Starting Five

NBA all-time starting five debates have gone on for years, and are likely not going anywhere. What makes them even more interesting is when they are built around a certain player. For example, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was recently asked to build an all-time starting five around himself, and had an interesting answer that few would have predicted.

While perhaps Curry’s answer would have differed if it weren’t dependent on the fit around himself, the superstar point guard went with Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, and Shaquille O’Neal as the four players he’d want surrounding him. Curry said he and Magic would play a hybrid guard combo, Nowitzki would space the floor, and Shaq would hold down the paint. As for Jordan’s role, that’s an easy one.

