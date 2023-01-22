Steph Curry Reacts to Golden State Warriors Changing Starting Lineup

Moving forward, it looks like the Golden State Warriors will be using a small ball starting lineup, replacing Kevon Looney for Jordan Poole. Warriors head Coach Steve Kerr said he made the change to try and give the team a spark since they’re only .500.

Steph Curry was asked his thoughts about the change, and the first thing he did was immediately credit Kevon Looney for being professional.

“One, it’s a credit to Loon being a constant professional and understanding that he’s so important to what we do,” Curry said. “There’s been times where we’ve switched up and he’s gone to the bench and still been productive. Even as late as the Playoffs last year when we made that move and he kept back in the Memphis series and really helped us. He’s always ready , but I think we showed how fast we can play with that lineup.”

