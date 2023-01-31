Steph Curry Reacts to Breaking Wilt Chamberlain’s Historic Record

Most NBA records are either held by two people, Wilt Chamberlain or Michael Jordan. To surpass any of those records puts an NBA player in very special company. Steph Curry joined that company when he became the Golden State Warriors’ all-time field goals leader.

It was an accomplishment he joked about at first but then gave a serious answer to.

“It means I’m getting old,” Steph Curry joked. “It’s special, I think everybody who breaks a Wilt record feels a certain type of way, because there’s certain ones that nobody is gonna touch. I’m definitely Blessed to have 14 years representing dub-nation. Putting up a lot of shots, thankfully a lot of them are going in. That’s pretty cool though, definitely one to celebrate.”

Fortunately for Steph Curry, no one is really looking at him as old just quite yet. Especially, when LeBron James is still playing in the league at year 20. One thing is for sure though, Steph Curry will set many more records by the time he decides to finally retire. For now, NBA fans should just appreciate the Greatness that Curry is playing at age 34.

The most important thing for the Golden State Warriors tonight, besides Curry getting the record, is the fact that they came out with a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Golden State Warriors are now in the 5th seed and two games over .500.

