Steph Curry Reacts to Being an NBA All-Star

Steph Curry may be a 9x All-Star, but that doesn’t mean he isn’t grateful for the opportunity. Steph was recently named as a 9x All-Star this week and was asked about his reaction, to which he gave a very humbling response.

“I appreciate everybody who voted, first and foremost,” Curry said. “It’s been an amazing run, being able to represent the team at the All-Star Game, it’s something you never ever take for granted. Obviously, as a starter, reserve, no matter how you get there, you want to be recognized in that respect. So I appreciate everybody that voted, and just an Honor to keep doing it these many years. It’s been awesome, so hopefully, there’s more in the future, but I’m gonna enjoy it and represent all of dub Nation out there , my teammates, and everybody that’s been a part of that journey, and it’s an amazing Honor for sure. Draymond said some amazing words pregame that spoke to how you never take it for granted.”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button