Steph Curry proves Bomani Jones wrong after fourth NBA Championship

Steph Curry winning his fourth NBA Championship and first NBA Finals MVP award in 2022 proved a lot of naysayers wrong, including ESPN’s Bomani Jones.

Jones was on 95.7 The Game’s “The Morning Roast” on Wednesday and told hosts Bonta Hill and Joe Shasky that he recounts his criticisms of the Warriors star.

“Any measure of Skepticism that I had about Steph Curry at various points — he just wiped his ass with every single one of them and put it right in my, like, ‘Hey, small that,'” Jones said to Hill and Shasky .

Along with his vivid description, Jones added that watching Curry flex on the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA Finals was something the Analyst had never seen from him and alerted Jones that Curry was on another level.

“What he did to close out last year is one of those, ‘I have nothing left to do or say to you guys,'” Jones continued.

Moreover, if Curry is able to lead Golden State to another title, Jones says that it will be difficult to choose another player over him as the best of his era.

“If Steph wins a Championship this year, and somebody says he had a better career than LeBron James, what’s your argument against it? And I’m not sure I have the answer,” Jones said.

Jones also gave Curry his flowers. He stated that the 34-year-old’s Championship run with the Warriors is “the best Dynastic sort of run in basketball” that fans and pundits have seen since Michael Jordan, hence why it is difficult to see another player superseding Curry.

“If that happens, what can you say about the dude — how can you say somebody else is the player of his era? That becomes a fascinating question that has to be answered,” Jones concluded.

Although Curry had been overlooked for most of his career, more players, like Giannis Antetokounmpo, are recognizing the Warriors star’s greatness.

Curry’s fellow Splash Brother Klay Thomspon even outlined that Curry can be elite until he’s 40, because of how he devotes himself to the game and how competitive he is.

As Curry and the Warriors embark on their quest for another Championship in the 2022-23 NBA season, there is no doubt that they hear all the outside noise, even if they choose to ignore it.

Regardless, if the Warriors are doubted again, expect the team to use it as fuel.

