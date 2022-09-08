Steph Curry Picks Between 2022 Championship, Two With Kevin Durant

Four-time NBA Champion Stephen Curry recently sat down with Sports Illustrated‘s Ashley Nicole Moss to play a game of “This or That.”

At one point in the game, Moss asked the Warriors star whether he agreed with his teammate Draymond Green stating that this year’s title meant the most out of all four titles because of the hard work it took them to reach that point. Curry agreed with his teammate, even noting that he wouldn’t “ugly cry” on the court if the win didn’t mean that much to him.

So, to mix things up, Moss then asked Curry if he would rather keep this year’s title or the two he won while Kevin Durant played for Golden State in 2017 and ’18.

