Steph Curry Makes NBA History With Insane Half-Court Shot

Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry is the greatest shooter in NBA history, and there is not a single player who is close. Not only does Steph have the most three-pointers in NBA history, but he now has tied the record for the most half-court makes in NBA history.

With his insane half-court three against the Boston Celtics on Thursday night, Curry tied Jamal Crawford for the most half-court Threes in NBA history. The stat was categorized by made shots from at least 45 feet, and Curry tied Crawford with his 8th career shot from that deep. The stat was first uncovered by WarriorsMuse on Twitter:

