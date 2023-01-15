Steph Curry Makes NBA History On Sunday

It’s Sunday afternoon, Golden State Warriors lost 132-118 to the Chicago Bulls at the United Center in Illinois.

Two-time MVP Steph Curry finished his day with 20 points, ten rebounds, four assists and one block in 34 minutes of playing time.

In addition, Curry made NBA history by passing Pau Gasol to move into 41st on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Via the Warriors: “Stephen Curry has passed Pau Gasol for 41st on the NBA’s all-time points list”

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button