Steph Curry Makes NBA History In Warriors-Bucks Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Wisconsin, taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening.

Steph Curry, who is in the middle of a phenomenal season, made NBA history during the first quarter.

He drilled a three-pointer with less than 40 seconds left in the period, which moved him passed Hall of Famer David Robinson for 42nd on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Warriors: “With this bucket, Stephen Curry has passed David Robinson for 42nd on the NBA’s all-time scoring list!”

Robinson scored 20,790 points over 987 career regular season games.

Meanwhile, Curry is only in his 851st game.

The next player for Curry to pass on the list is Bob Pettit, who has scored 20,880 points.

Curry is currently averaging 30.0 points, 6.6 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals per contest on 50.2% shooting from the field and 43.6% shooting from the three-point range.

With the way he has played, it is possible that he could win his third MVP Award.

The Warriors came into the night with a 14-13 record in 27 games, which has them tied for the eighth seed in the Western Conference.

After starting out 3-7 in their first ten games, they have gone 11-6 since that point.

On the road, the Warriors have struggled, going 2-11 in 13 games, while they are an impressive 12-2 in 14 games at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Last season, Curry led the Warriors to their fourth NBA Championship in the previous eight seasons, and he won his first NBA Finals MVP.