Steph Curry Makes NBA History In Warriors-Bucks Game

The Golden State Warriors are in Wisconsin, taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday evening.

Steph Curry, who is in the middle of a phenomenal season, made NBA history during the first quarter.

He drilled a three-pointer with less than 40 seconds left in the period, which moved him passed Hall of Famer David Robinson for 42nd on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Warriors: “With this bucket, Stephen Curry has passed David Robinson for 42nd on the NBA’s all-time scoring list!”

