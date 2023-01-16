Steph Curry Makes NBA History Again

While Steph Curry is known for this three-point shooting and seems to always make history in that category, one thing people forget is that he’s also a very talented scorer.

Yesterday, against the Chicago Bulls, Steph Curry made history by passing Pau Gasol for the 41st spot on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Steph Curry currently has 20,902 points and will most likely finish with a few thousand more before he retires, barring any serious injury. Curry averages 24.4 points a game in his career and has averaged more than 25 for the last three years straight. With that pacing, he can add about another 6,000 – 7,000 points in the next four years, which could potentially put him in the top 10 scoring list of all-time. Given just how offensively talented Steph Curry is, it would be an amazing accomplishment to figure out a way into the top 10 scorers of all time.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button