Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins set NBA 3-point record for trio

The Warriors made history again tonight. That’s an evergreen statement if we’ve ever heard one.

In Sunday’s 127-120 win over the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center, sharpshooters Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins made history with the most 3-pointers by a trio in NBA history.

The Warriors won their first road game of the season by defeating the Rockets in Houston 127-120. Klay Thompson (10), Stephen Curry (7), and Andrew Wiggins (6) combined on 23 3-pointers, the most by a trio in a game in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/5ieWYTsDnM — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 21, 2022

It was a big night for Curry, who scored 33 points with 15 assists on 11-of-20 shooting from the field and 7-of-14 from 3-point range, and an even bigger night for Thompson, who scored a whopping 41 points are 14-of-23 from the field and 10-of-13 from deep. However, Wiggins quietly had a great night of his own, scoring 22 points on 8-of-16 from the floor and 6-of-11 from beyond the arc.

The Warriors trio (96) combined to score 75 percent of Golden State’s total points on Monday and were three of only four Warriors players (including Jordan Poole) to score a 3-pointer. Golden State as a team finished the night shooting 51.1 percent from beyond the arc.

Leave it to the … Splash Triplets? … to fuel the Warriors’ first road win of the season.

