Steph Curry Just Made NBA History

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in San Francisco at the Chase Center.

During the game, Curry made a three-pointer in the first quarter, which continued his streak of making at least one three in 200 consecutive regular season games.

