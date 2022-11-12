Steph Curry Just Made NBA History

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors are hosting Donovan Mitchell and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night in San Francisco at the Chase Center.

During the game, Curry made a three-pointer in the first quarter, which continued his streak of making at least one three in 200 consecutive regular season games.

Via Warriors PR: “Stephen Curry (11 first quarter points) has hit a 3-pointer in 200 consecutive regular season games, extending his NBA-record streak.”

The Warriors come into the game with a 4-7 record in their first 11 games.

They had been on a five-game losing streak before beating the Sacramento Kings at home by a score of 116-113 on Monday night.

Curry has been the team’s bright spot during the struggles, as the two-time MVP is averaging 32.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 6.9 assists and 1.1 steals per contest.

He’s also shooting 51.2% from the field and 43.1% from the three-point range.

The Warriors have won the NBA Championship in four of the last eight seasons, so it’s more than likely that they will turn around their season.

They are an impressive 4-1 in the five games that they have played at home, but an abysmal 0-6 on the road.

As for the Cavs, they are 8-3 in the 11 games that they have played so far.

They had been on an eight-game winning streak before losing to the Los Angeles Clippers and Kings in their last two games on the road in California.

Mitchell is averaging 31.9 points per contest on 51.4% shooting from the field and 44.8% from the three-point range.