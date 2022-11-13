Steph Curry is on Track to Make NBA History This Season

The NBA’s 50/40/90 club is one of the most exclusive lists in sports. Reserved for those who shoot at least 50% from the field, 40% from deep, and 90% from the line during a season, only nine players in NBA history have accomplished this incredible feat.

Having joined this group in 2016, when he was the first unanimous MVP in NBA history, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry became the first player to ever average 30 PPG during a 50/40/90 season. Larry Bird was a narrow miss in 1988, averaging 29.9 PPG, but Curry became the first to ever average at least 30 PPG on 50/40/90 splits.

Now seven seasons removed from that historic campaign, Curry is not only still dominating, but he has somehow gotten better. Currently averaging 33.3 PPG on 52.6% from the field, 44.0% from deep, and 91.0% from the line, Curry is on pace to shatter his own record for the most PPG in a 50/40/90 season.

While it is still very early, Curry is on pace to enter a Stratosphere that only he himself has approached. It seems only fitting that at this point in his career that many of the records he is breaking are his own. With a historically great start to this season, Curry is on pace to average the most points per contest of any 50/40/90 season ever. There is a lot of basketball to be played between now and the end of the year, but Curry could not have started any better this season.

Steph Curry will look to stay hot when the Warriors face the Sacramento Kings on Sunday night.

Related Articles

Golden State Warriors Make History in a Bad Way

Steph Curry Reveals What’s Wrong With The Warriors

Steph Curry Reveals How He Keeps Improving