Steph Curry is on Track to Make NBA History This Season

The NBA’s 50/40/90 club is one of the most exclusive lists in sports. Reserved for those who shoot at least 50% from the field, 40% from deep, and 90% from the line during a season, only nine players in NBA history have accomplished this incredible feat.

Having joined this group in 2016, when he was the first unanimous MVP in NBA history, Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry became the first player to ever average 30 PPG during a 50/40/90 season. Larry Bird was a narrow miss in 1988, averaging 29.9 PPG, but Curry became the first to ever average at least 30 PPG on 50/40/90 splits.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button