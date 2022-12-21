Steph Curry Gives Grim Update on Shoulder Injury

When Steph Curry suffered his shoulder injury against the Indiana Pacers, fans could tell it was bad but couldn’t really tell just how bad it was. Curry gave a brief update during the Warriors vs Knicks game on his shoulder, and it wasn’t a good one.

According to Steph Curry, he’s still nowhere near picking up a basketball.

“This is an interesting one just because I haven’t had an injury like this to the shoulder. So it’s kind of a wait-and-see approach,” Curry said during the Warriors’ game against the Knicks. “I’m still in the early healing process, so I’m nowhere near, even like, picking up a basketball yet.”

