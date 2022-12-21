Steph Curry Gives Grim Update on Shoulder Injury

When Steph Curry suffered his shoulder injury against the Indiana Pacers, fans could tell it was bad but couldn’t really tell just how bad it was. Curry gave a brief update during the Warriors vs Knicks game on his shoulder, and it wasn’t a good one.

According to Steph Curry, he’s still nowhere near picking up a basketball.

“This is an interesting one just because I haven’t had an injury like this to the shoulder. So it’s kind of a wait-and-see approach,” Curry said during the Warriors’ game against the Knicks. “I’m still in the early healing process, so I’m nowhere near, even like, picking up a basketball yet.”

There is no definite timetable right now when it comes to Curry’s recovery, he’s still clearly in a wait-and-see approach, but he’s hoping to have a better answer by the new year.

“It’ll be a few weeks,” Curry said. “I think into the New Year and I’ll start to key in on a timeline from there.”

The Golden State Warriors were just decimated by a red-hot Knicks team, and unfortunately have to face another incredibly hot Brooklyn Nets team the very next day. The team was already struggling when Steph Curry was playing, so it really doesn’t get any easier from here. It’s unrealistic to expect the Warriors to maintain a winning record during Steph’s injury, but what is more realistic is just staying within a playoff spot.

The NBA is a better place when Steph Curry is playing, and hopefully, he can return soon.

