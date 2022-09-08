Steph Curry Explains Why His ’22 NBA Championship Title Is “Most Special”

In the most recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Steph Curry spoke about which of his NBA Championships have meant the most to him. The Golden State Warrior All-Star has without a doubt said that his most meaningful win was “absolutely” the 2021-22 championship.

Curry expanded on why he thought so, even alluding to his “ugly crying” moment, “That raw emotion that came out after Game 6 kind of signaled how much this meant to me, how much this meant to our team.” When the buzzer sounded at the end of Game 6, Curry was noticeably emotional after their win against the Boston Celtics. He explained how each of his NBA Championships compared to one another,

“The first one, you don’t really know what you’re doing until you accomplish it, and then you’re celebrating. The next two were kind of validation, trying to remain champions. But after these last three years and winning that one, definitely the most special.”

When the Sharpshooter was asked if he would give up his 2022 ring or the other two rings he won with the team back in 2017 and 2018 when Kevin Durant was still with the Warriors, Curry was Adamant to respond, “I want this one. Give me this one, all day, every day.” After a few years of unexpected injuries from Curry and Klay Thompson in 2019, the team lost their star player for a majority of the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 season. The 2021-22 season was dubbed the “comeback” year for the team as Thompson returned to the court and Curry became the all-time leading three-point shooter in the history of the NBA. Watch what Curry had to say above.

