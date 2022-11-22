Steph Curry considers NBA Finals Game 4 vs. Celtics as favorite all-time game

Steph Curry views Game 4 vs. Celtics as favorite performance ever Originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Steph Curry has played many memorable games in his prestigious career. However, one game stands above the rest: Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics.

In the latest Episode of “The Old Man and The Three” podcast, Curry explained to host JJ Reddick why Game 4 meant so much to him.

“Game 4 was like, one: you know how big the game is — you lose that game … go down 3-1, you might as well not even play after that, so you know how big that game is,” Curry told Reddick.

Curry added that despite being down in the first quarter, he had to let his emotions out.

“We slowly gain some momentum and I think we were down, I hit that one shot and I started yelling at the crowd,” Curry recalled. “I was like, ‘This is going to be a different m———–g game.’ “

The Warriors star shared that after the game, his mother, Sonya Curry, told him to watch his mouth, to which he agreed that he will watch what he says.

However, the 34-year-old clarified that he showed this emotion because the Celtics fans were constantly criticizing his teammates and already getting ready for a Championship parade.

Because he and the rest of the Warriors’ core — Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andre Iguodala — are incredibly competitive, Curry said that hearing what was being said to them and the environment they were in required “another level of response.”

“For me, I wanted to lead that even though we were still down in the first quarter and I was like, ‘I don’t know really what I’m talking about but Let’s go,’ and kind of manifested a three-game run that was for the books,” Curry continued.

“And Game 4 was definitely my favorite game of my career because of the Stakes that were a part of it and the fact we lost that game, who knows if we ever have a chance to win a Championship again.”

In Game 4, Curry scored 43 points on 14-of-26 shooting, 7-of-14 from 3-point land, 10 rebounds and four assists in 40 minutes, leading the Warriors to an improbable win over a Boston Squad that was projected to win.

Curry put is a show for the ages, with Green sharing that that was when he knew the Warriors had rattled the Celtics and even got praise from his former teammate Kevin Durant.

If there was any doubt that Curry was not an all-time player, Game 4 proved otherwise.

Even now, Curry’s Gravity and ability to impact a game are unmatched and Game 4 indicates that.