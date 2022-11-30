Steph Curry Breaks NBA Record With Historic November

The only other player in NBA history who is comparable to what Steph Curry is doing right now, is Steph Curry during his unanimous MVP season in 2016. The Golden State Warriors superstar is putting up historically great numbers right now, and his month of November broke an NBA record that was initially set by himself.

Averaging 31.6 PPG, 6.7 RPG, and 7.8 APG on 70.9% true shooting in the month of November, Curry became the first player in NBA history to average those numbers or better for an entire month. In February of 2016 he became the first player in NBA history to average at least 30/5/5 on 70% or better true shooting, but this November he was even better.

