Steph Curry Becomes First Player in NBA History to Achieve This Feat

Steph Curry knows that his Golden State Warriors must start stringing together some wins. Having started the season much worse than many expected, the Warriors quickly fell behind in the Western Conference, and have been attempting to make up ground since. Injuries to key players, including Curry, complicated this process; however, the team has finally started gathering some positive momentum.

The MVP-level play of Steph Curry is a big reason why the Warriors have started trending in the right direction, and sit just a half-game out of 4th place. Curry’s play has been so dominant lately, that he actually achieved a statistical feat that no player in NBA history had ever accomplished before.

With his 38 points and 12 assists on Monday night vs. the OKC Thunder, Curry became the first player in NBA history to tally at least 30 points and 10 assists on at least 60/50/100 splits in consecutive games. The stat was first uncovered by WarriorsMuse on Twitter:

Curry continues to find new ways to set NBA records. His ability to score at a high volume and efficiency is what often sets him apart from everyone else. This latest statistical achievement is a reminder of just how efficiently Curry gets his scoring done. Now averaging 29.7 PPG on 49/43/92 splits, Curry is just a tick below his 2016 season that was the first in NBA history with 30 PPG and 50/40/90 splits.

Related Articles

NBA Admits Warriors Were Robbed vs. Celtics

Report: Warriors’ Trade Deadline Plans Revealed

Steph Curry and Joe Biden Create Viral Moment During Warriors’ White House Visit