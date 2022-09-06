Steph Curry And Underrated Golf Launch ‘Curry Cup’ Event – VIBE.com

Steph Curry took home his fourth NBA title earlier this summer and earned his first NBA Finals MVP award, but his success on the hardwood hasn’t diminished his passion for the sport of golf.

The Golden State Warrior recently wrapped up the first season of UNDERRATED Golf competition with the first annual Curry Cup, an event that saw 26 of the top boy and girl Golfers vying for the Inaugural title.

Held at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, the Curry Cup took place on Monday (Aug. 30) and was attended by Steph, his brother, Seth Curry, his father, Dell Curry, as well as pro golf players Michelle Wie West and Collin Morikawa.

An “inspiring lifestyle program with a mission to Empower underrated and underrepresented individuals all over the world,” UNDERRATED Golf held events in Chicago, Houston, Phoenix and Tampa prior to the Curry Cup. The tourney was won by UNDERRATED tour Champions Ashley Shaw and Roman Solomon, who won the girls’ and boys’ Curry Cup titles, respectively.

“I’m so proud of all the players who competed in UNDERRATED Golf’s first annual Curry Cup,” Curry said in a statement. “These boys and girls represent a new era in golf and the beginning of change on the course and across the sport. Experiencing it firsthand and meeting these Talented Athletes at a time when doors are opening for them in the industry was truly inspiring. I’m grateful to be part of that journey alongside everyone else who made the first iteration of this special program possible.”

See photos from Steph Curry’s Curry Cup event below.