Steph Curry Admits He’d Play For 1 Other NBA Team: Fans React

Warriors point guard Steph Curry warming up.

PORTLAND, OREGON – FEBRUARY 24: Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors reacts to a three-point basket during the second quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers at the Moda Center on February 24, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. The Golden State Warriors won 132-95. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Steph Curry is about as loyal as it gets..

The all-time great point guard has been a devoted member of the Golden State Warriors since he was selected with the No. 7 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Before that, he refused to transfer away to a bigger program during his collegiate career with Davidson.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button