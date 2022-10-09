Step out of your booth: The 7 days of Sukkot bring Festivals of arts – and coffee

The holiday of Sukkot may be formally known as the Feast of Tabernacles or Booths, but in these parts, it’s the festival of festivals.

The seven days of this fall holiday offer plenty of time to make one’s way around the country and check out what’s available to do and see.

1. Start with the 38th Haifa Film Festival, always held over Sukkot in the port city, running this year from October 8 through October 17 and featuring 50 new Films and two TV series.

The opening film for this year’s event is “Don’t Worry Darling,” Olivia Wilde’s psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh, pop star Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Gemma Chan in a story about a 1950s housewife living in a planned community. (Stepford Wives, anyone?)

There are plenty of Israeli Films being screened as part of the festival’s feature film competition, which often premieres future Ophir Award winners; keep an eye out for Maor Zaguri’s coming-of-age drama “Virginity,” about a teen in the Arava.

More information about the festival is available on the Haifa Film Festival website.

2. Celebrate music and theater with the kids at Holon’s Sounds of Childhood Festival, October 11-13 at the Holon Theater.

Singer and cellist Maya Belsitzman is the artistic director of the event, which aims to introduce kids to sounds they may not have heard before.

Maya Belsitzman is the artistic director of the Holon Theater’s Sounds of Childhood Festival, taking place October 11-13, 2022 (Courtesy Ofir Avrahamov)

“Kids don’t necessarily know what kind of music they love if they haven’t been exposed to it yet,” said Belsitzman, who has created a wide array of performances that include orchestras and professional singers performing age-old classics, holiday music and Classical tunes.

The Camerata Orchestra and Actors will put on a show about how music affects the brain, while an audience-wide sing-a-long will introduce kids to the concept of singing together, with holiday tunes and kids’ songs, backed by a full band and Singers on stage.

Tickets and more information at the Tzlilei Yaldut website.

3. Head down south for Tafadalu, a coffee festival and Bedouin experience in the southern Bedouin city of Rahat. The city, supported by local authorities and Israel’s Tourism Ministry, is rolling out the Bedouin hosting experience for visitors October 13-15.

Coffee ceremonies and conversations at Bedouin city Rahat’s Tafadalu Festival, October 13-15, 2022 (Courtesy Regev Kalef)

For three days of late afternoons and evenings, visitors can participate in coffee ceremonies, conversations, and art and Storytelling workshops being held in a series of Massive Bedouin tents set up in the center of Rahat.

Visitors are welcome to come and drink Bedouin coffee, eat some baklava and listen to discussions between Jewish, Muslim and Christian leaders.

For more information, head to the Tafadalu Facebook page.

4. Visit what is reportedly the largest sukkah in the world at Jerusalem City Hall, coming in at 800 square meters and with room for 650 guests.

Mayor Moshe Lion in the Kikar Safra sukkah (Courtesy Jerusalem Municipality)

The sukkah is open to visitors from October 10 through October 16, from 10:30 am until 11 pm every day, and from 9 pm on Saturday night and until 3 pm on Friday of Sukkot.

Musical performances, plays, kids’ activities and workshops will be held each day in the City Hall sukkah. Performances include concerts with singer Kobi Aflalo, the Shalva Band, Aharon Razel, Lior Amedi and others throughout the Sukkot holiday.

Those who want to greet Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion can say hello on October 11, from 4 pm to 6 pm Head to the Jerusalem municipality website for more specific information about performances and events at the Safra Square sukkah.

Street theater, alternative acts and Theatrical performances at the 43rd Acre Theater Festival, October 11-14, 2022 (Courtesy Acre Theater Festival)

5. Take in some experimental theater at the ancient port city of Acre during the 43rd Acre Theater Festival, October 11-14, in the ancient Knights’ Hall and around the entrance to Acre’s Old City.

The annual event includes more than 60 theatrical events and 20 original plays, as well as the new Off Akko theater platform welcoming young and new actors.

The ancient port city will host free events around the city each day of the festival, with street theater, circus acts, live sculpture, clowning and creative workshops from 5 pm each day.

Visitors can also camp out with tents and sleeping bags in a massive campsite that will fit around 100 people, set up near the Old City’s eastern wall.