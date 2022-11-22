Stellar defense driving Cowboys; Eagles in a lull; updated MVP rankings

It’s no secret what the Cowboys want to do. They want a lead, and they want long-yardage situations, so pass rushers like Lawrence and Parsons can get home, and ballhawks like All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs can hunt for interceptions. “It’s a passing game nowadays, and that’s our game,” Diggs said. “We want the ball to go in the air because we want to create turnovers. We’re at our best when teams are passing. If we can get a team to do that, I feel like we can win the game.”

The Cowboys, currently 7-3, are about to see plenty of teams that aren’t going to scare anybody with their passing attacks. Their next three games come against the Giants, Colts and Texans, all of whom rank toward the bottom of the league in passing yards. Dallas also will travel to Jacksonville on Dec. 18, which means three of their next four contests will involve teams with losing records. There is literally no better time for the Cowboys to make a run at the NFC East crown.

Whether or not they achieve that goal will come down to how this team plays defense. The Cowboys learned some valuable lessons during Prescott’s absence that they continue to apply today, most notably the importance of playing to that unit’s strength. That means relying more on a two-headed backfield tandem of Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott and not being as pass-happy as this team was in 2021. The Cowboys just might add free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to an offense that could use more weapons, but that shouldn’t change the overall formula for success.