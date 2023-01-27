Stellar Defense, 54% Shooting on Offense Helps Women’s Basketball Fry Rice 66-61

Next Game: at FIU 2/2/2023 | 11:00 a.m ESPN+ 730 The Game February 02 (Thu) / 11:00 am at FIU History

CHARLOTTE, NC – Charlotte Women’s basketball posted their second-best shooting night of the year together on Thursday to help knock off Rice 66-61 inside Halton Arena. The Niners shot 54% from the floor, second only to last Saturday’s performance to WKU, while holding the Owls to a season-low 33% night. Dazia Lawrence led all with 21 points on a career-best 80% shooting night while Jada McMillian and Jacee Busick followed with 18 and 12 each.

“This is a great win for us,” began the Head Coach Cara Consuegra . “Rice has played really well all season long and we knew this was going to be a really difficult battle. I thought for most of the game we executed the game plan really well and withstood their runs. Rice came at hard at the end of that third quarter and we could have easily folded. But we didn’t. I’m super proud of our defensive effort and feel like we’re good enough to beat anyone in this league.”

TRADING BUCKETS

Each team traded the first three baskets of the night with Mya McGraw and Lawrence starting the night for Charlotte (9-10, 5-5 C-USA). A second-chance layup by Keanna Rembert and another by McMillian saw Rice (13-5, 4-5) hold a 10-9 lead just past the halfway point of the first. Back-to-back makes by Lawrence and Tracey Hueston in the paint gave the Niners their largest lead of the quarter at 13-10. McGraw would tally the final two points of the frame for a 15-all game after 10.

TALE OF TWO 5’s

After a back-and-forth start to the first, both teams struggled for points early on in the second as a jumper by Rembert and layup by McMillian was sandwiched in-between an Owls layup for a 19-17 game with 4:40 to go before the half. Action picked up after Busick nailed a three to put the Niners up five before the Owls tallied the next five squaring things up at 22-22. After Lawrence put home two more, Rice benefited from a made bucket and two successful free throws after a foul away from the ball to swing a one-point deficit into a three-point lead. Lawrence put home the other two points in the second as the Niners headed to the locker room down 29-26.

BIG TIME START IN THIRD

Charlotte came out of the locker room hot to start the third quarter to the tune of a 9-1 run to force an Owls timeout with a 35-30 lead. Lawrence drained a couple of early Jumpers followed by a McGraw layup at the 7:19 mark to get the lead out to three. McMillian tallied the next three for the Niners, a Lone free throw by Rice accounting for their one point, as the Owls called for the stoppage. McMillian and Busick made it a 13-1 start for a 39-30 lead before Rice reeled off an 8-0 run of their own trimming the deficit down to one. McMillian, along with a buzzer-beater by Lawrence, saw the hosts carry a 42-39 lead into the fourth.

WILD FINISH

McMillian and Lawrence slid the lead out to seven opening the fourth quarter, but saw the lead drop down to just one, 53-52, with 3:19 remaining. Busick followed with the biggest three of the night with exactly 120 seconds remaining for a four-point advantage. With time running out, Rice was forced to foul the rest of the way after a McMillian layup with 1:09 to go. Busick would hit four of those from the line as would Lawrence to maintain the lead and a five-point win.

BOX SCORE NUMBERS

Lawrence’s 21 led all scorers going 8-of-10 from the floor while McMillian shot 67% draining her 18. Half of Busick’s dozen came late at the line hitting both of Charlotte’s three-pointers. The Niners shot 50% or better in all four quarters Thursday. Rembert tied a season-high with nine rebounds followed by McGraw’s eight. The duo of Lawrence and McMillian combined for seven of the team’s nine assists to cause Offensive issues for Rice.

Consuegra is Sitting 5-5 Halfway Through C-USA Play

“I hope our team continues to have confidence. We beat two really good teams back-to-back. We don’t need to get too high, too low, we need to understand when we put it all together, we’re a really good team. I feel positive. There were external factors early, but I knew we would grow as a team. Now, we’re starting to see the vision I’ve seen. Our work is not over, February is hard and a grind. I think we can keep improving.”

PAIR IN FLORIDA, DURING THE DAY

Charlotte hits the Conference USA road next week after having a full week off from competition traveling to Florida for rematches with the Panthers and Owls. Thursday will feature an 11:00 am tip at FIU on their education day followed by a 2:00 pm afternoon Tilt in Boca Raton on Saturday. Live audio and stats can be found online at http://www.charlotte49ers.com.