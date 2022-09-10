Stegmania set to return for Georgia basketball in October | Georgia Sports

After a two-year break due to COVID-19 Pandemic precautions, Stegmania is making its return. Georgia basketball will host its third annual Stegmania on Friday, October 7, at 7:00 pm in Stegeman Coliseum. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams will take part.

Gates to Stegeman Coliseum will open at 6:00 pm The first 2,000 Georgia students to arrive will be given both a Commemorative Stegmania t-shirt and food. The first 2,000 non-student fans in attendance will also take home a Stegmania t-shirt. The concourses of Stegeman will be set up with interactive activities for fans of all ages to take part in.

Both Georgia basketball teams have new head coaches, with Mike White leading the men’s squad and Katie Abrahamson-Henderson taking over the women’s team.

“Events like Stegmania are part of the college experience for our guys, and they’re part of the college experience for our students as well,” White said. “We’re excited that we’re able to host Stegmania again and are looking forward to introducing this year’s version of the Georgia Bulldogs to our students and fans.”

“We are excited to meet the fans and for the fans to meet our team at Stegmania,” head Coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson said. “Our season is just around the corner, and it’s a great way for everyone to get to know the new faces on our roster. This will be a special night, and I look forward to seeing everyone there on October 7th.”

The on-court action begins at 7 pm and will feature team introductions as well as a slam dunk event for the men’s team and a 3-point contest for the women’s team.