Stegmania returns: Quavo performance celebrates new season of Georgia basketball | Arts & Culture

Stegmania, a basketball preseason event Hosted at Stegeman Coliseum, made its big return Friday night for the first time since 2019. The event built excitement for the upcoming basketball season and gave a preview of the men’s and women’s basketball players and their new coaches.

After excitement surrounding the announcement of rapper Quavo’s performance at the event, it was expected to be a full house. The stadium was almost filled to the brim with people awaiting his showcase.

“I’m really excited,” University of Georgia sophomore Lane Parker Estes said before the event began. “I just want to see the performances of Quavo and I’m just excited for the new basketball season.”

Many students and groups came out to support, with performances by both the UGA cheerleading squad and the Dance Dawgs. The night was filled with entertainment that got supporters on their feet and dancing, such as the wobble cam, the air guitar cam and a T-shirt toss. Fans even had the opportunity to play games on the court while being cheered on by the roars of the audience.

The real noise came when each player was introduced — the lights went low, audience members turned on their phone flashlights, smoke blew into the air and the entire stadium heated up as fire burst from the shooters. Stegmania quite literally brought the heat to what would usually be a regular Friday night for students in Athens. Stegeman Coliseum erupted in cheers as players ran out onto the court and threw a T-shirt to an eager fan.

Just when fans thought it couldn’t get any better, sportscaster Maria Taylor appeared on the court. After giving some words of encouragement for the upcoming season, she was a guest judge for the dunk contest performed by players on the men’s basketball team. Junior guard Kario Oquendo, Winner of the competition, was given the Sacred Stegmania belt.

The night hit its peak with the main performance everyone had been anticipating. The audience was on their feet and shrieking as Quavo entered the stadium performing one of his hit songs, “Hannah Montana.” Fans went wild as the famous rapper even made his way into the audience.

Quavo performed well-known crowd favorites “Walk It Talk It” and “Hotel Lobby,” which energized the audience. He advertised his new album with rapper Takeoff, “Only Built For Infinity Links,” which dropped the same day as his Stegmania performance.

“We have traditionally had musical acts at previous Stegmania events,” said Assistant Athletic director for fan engagement and Licensing Emily Deitz, who helped to organize the event, in an email to The Red & Black. “And with Quavo’s Affinity for Georgia it felt like a natural fit.”

Most would agree that it was indeed a natural fit. As the audience filed out of Stegeman Coliseum, nothing but smiles filled everyone’s faces. After the exciting presentation, fans may be inclined to take the words of coaches Mike White and Katie Abrahamson-Henderson to heart and fill the seats of Stegeman for every home basketball game.

“[The fans] packed the house for sure,” junior basketball forward Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe said. “Quavo did what he was supposed to do. Everybody had fun tonight.”